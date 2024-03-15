Vallarta Today Presents: Bloom Into Self Love A Party At Terra Noble On March 15th



We are excited to invite our readers to a celebration of Spring and Self-Love at Terra Noble on Friday, March 15th. The event is a collaboration between Vallarta Today, Ecstatic Cacao Project (who recently produced the Cacao Festival with Mayan elders), Flow Vallarta, Centro Cultural Vallartense, Conecta Puerto Vallarta, Kaleah Decor, Healing HeARTS, Roberto Yair, and more!

This event is the first event we are doing as we work towards serving our community with the news as well as opportunities to come together. Terra Noble is one of the most beautiful places in the Puerto Vallarta area, nestled in the jungle above 5 de diciembre, with a breathtaking view of the bay. It’s the perfect place to make new friends, catch up with old friends, find new collaborators, and re-connect with yourself.

The event features some amazing cultural experiences (including a Cacao Circle with Ecstatic Cacao Project and the sacred Danza del Venado) as well as various healing modalities like sound healing with Kaleah Decor founder, Paula (certified by Ixshala Holistica - https://www.instagram.com/ixshala/), that will help attendees to leave the event feeling rejuvenated with full hearts.

The event begins at 6pm with food, drinks, a market and activities scheduled until 10:30pm. The entrance price is just $150 pesos because we want it to be accessible for those who can not pay more. For those who are able to pay more, it is encouraged and deeply appreciated to help cover the costs of things like the cacao.

RSVP: https://www.flowvallarta.com/florece-en-el-amor-propio

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1347339289304334/

Schedule of Event:

6:00pm - Doors Open/Food/Market

6:40pm - Sensorial Cacao Workshop (Healing HeARTS)

7:00pm - Circulo del Cacao (Ecstatic Cacao Project)

8:00pm - Danza del Venado (Cristian Gralaz)

8:05pm - Sound Healing (Kaleah Decor)

8:35pm - Break/Food/Market

9:00pm - Platica sobre Masculinidad (Roberto Yair)

9:15pm - Kindrêd Meditation (Michelle Young)

9:45pm - DJ/Dance/Food/Market

10:30pm - End

The market will include:

CanMex Health - https://canmexhealth.com/

True North Spa & Wellness - https://truenorthspa.mx/

Matiza Maté - https://www.instagram.com/roberto7yair/

Don Chiliz Taqueria - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087059300639

Centro Cultural Vallartense - https://www.facebook.com/centroculturalvallartense

Kaleah Decor - https://www.instagram.com/kaleahdecor/

Donde Sea Collective - https://www.instagram.com/dondeseacollective/

Healing HeARTS - https://www.instagram.com/chocafrodisiaca/

& More!

About Terra Noble:

In this holistic center, we gather to craft exceptional moments, ensuring the well-being and satisfaction of our visitors and guests. We are committed to nurturing the mind, body and spirit of those seeking holistic wellness, with a distinct emphasis on preserving ancestral transformational rituals like the ancient temazcal and cacao ceremonies. Additionally, our versatile space offers an enchanting setting for weddings and private events that inspire unforgettable moments.

Address - Tulipanes 595, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.

Website - https://terranoble.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/terra_noble/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vallartatoday/

We will see you soon!!