"Catrinas And Catrines Pet Costume Competition"



The celebration of the Day of the Dead is already being felt in the atmosphere of Vallarta. The vibrancy of altars, offerings, flowers, and scents is beginning to spread through businesses, homes, and, of course, the city center. It is one of the Mexican traditions deeply rooted in our culture, a celebration filled with devotion, and a living embodiment of our country's identity. Nowadays, dressing up as a catrina, catrín, or any other character has become an integral part of the magic that contributes to making this occasion special and unique. Even our beloved pets are included with their costumes, as they are considered part of the family.

That's why the Vallarta Cultural Institute invites you to participate in the Catrinas and Catrines Costume Competition, which will take place on November 4th at 7:30 PM at the lighthouse stage on the boardwalk. Whether you want to be a spectator or have your pet participate, registered or not, you are welcome to join in on what promises to be a delightful event.

The rules for the competition are simple: dress up your pet in elegant attire and apply makeup inspired by the Day of the Dead, which can include calaveras, alebrijes, catrines, and catrinas. Registrations will remain open until November 4th, and you can find further details on their Facebook page: IVCultura, or at their offices located on the Cuale River Island.

Undoubtedly, the Day of the Dead is an ancient Mexican tradition that lives in the hearts of both those near and far, transcending borders.