Free Vaccination and Sterilization Tomorrow in Colonia Lopez Mateos

The mobile unit will be set up at Calle Rio Grande #201 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 21st. They will be accepting dogs and cats for free vaccinations and a limited number of sterilizations. Dogs must be on a leash, cats should be in a carrier, and people must wear masks and respect a safe distance.

For sterilization, please bring your pet before 9:00 am, and keep your pet from ingesting food or water during the eight hours preceding surgery. Dogs and cats must be at least four months old to consider sterilization.

Keeping the vaccinations of your pets current is extremely important here in our tropical paradise, as some deadly pet diseases flourish in this climate. Also we have a large homeless pet population that does not get vaccinated at all, harboring these illnesses.

Sterilization is important to help control pet population; dogs and cats can reproduce exponentially. Even if you do not own a pet, you could help by bringing in a street dog or cat. A pair of cats and their offspring, at only 2 litters per year with 2.8 surviving kittens, have the potential over a period of 8 years to produce as many as two million cats! And sterilization has other benefits, too. Male pets become calmer, and tend to “mark their areas” less, and their urine is less smelly. They also maintain better health and live longer, happier lives.