RON-DOG: Top Quality Custom Collars and Leads

I am originally from Michigan’s upper peninsula, as an adult I moved to South Korean then back to the states and settled in North Carolina. My family is still located in Michigan.Last December I retired from my career and chose Puerto Vallarta as my full time retirement home. Before choosing, I traveled the world, looking for the perfect place to retire. My husband who I met in North Carolina, is originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, but he had never been to Puerto Vallarta. We have no family here, but this is a friendly place and we made many friends quickly. The sun, the sunsets, the beach, the artistic vibe and most importantly, the energy of the Ley Lines drew us here.One of my retirement hobbies is creating RON•DOG designer collars and leads. My inspiration is my beautiful dog named Grazzie. She is a 7.5 pound pomapoo with gorgeous long white fur. She loves to wear fancy doggie dresses and all the attention she receives. She worked for my business in America as a Certified Therapy Dog, and taught children about Stranger Danger, Reading skills, and Fire Safety in the public schools. She has also performed at Movie Previews and in Las Vegas. This was a good excuse to bring my dog with me to work everyday. Ordinary collars from the pet store were just too ordinary for this very special pup, so I started creating extra fancy apparel for her. Each collar and lead is a unique design. This is a great way for me to combine my love of art and design with fashion and function.RON•DOG designer collars and leads are available now at Lucy’s Shop next to the Blue Shrimp Restaurant in Los Muertos.