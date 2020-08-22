To Cuddle Or Not To Cuddle…

Affectionate, warm, and covered in soft fur, your dog may seem like an attractive bedtime cuddle buddy. If you’ve ever welcomed your pet up onto your bed, you are not alone — not even close. An estimated 79 percent of pet owners share their beds with their pets. As reported by WebMD , a survey from the American Pet Products Association determined that 62 percent of small dogs, 41 percent of medium-sized dogs, and 32 percent of large dogs sleep in their human’s beds.

While it is natural for a dog to sleep with his “pack,” that doesn’t mean that people should engage in this activity. It’s best for Fido to have his own dog bed. Why? Because sleeping with dogs may have health implications for us. In fact, studies have found a number of health risks associated with sleeping with a dog in your bed, including:

Transmission of diseases

A study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that sharing a bed with a pet can result in the transmission of zoonotic agents that can cause serious infections. Zoonotic agents are things that can transmit disease from animals to humans, whether viruses, parasites, or insects. While this is rare among healthy pets, sick dogs can sometimes pass on diseases to humans when dog and master share the covers.