A World, Two Cultures At Fernández De Lizardi School



Every year, Halloween and Day of the Dead are two celebrations that blend and are celebrated in this tourist destination, impacting the educational sphere as well.

An example of this is the festival held at Colegio Fernández de Lizardi, entitled "A World, Two Cultures."



The purpose of this event is to encourage bonds that promote respect, communion, and interaction with the roots and traditions that make up both cultures. This generates deep and meaningful learning in the intercultural education of the students, as well as fostering the creativity and artistic expression of children and young people in their educational institutions.



It was a colorful, enjoyable, and fun evening of a Kermes where creativity was expressed through various artistic and cultural expressions. Of profound significance was the live setup of the Day of the Dead altar and the solemn youth procession towards it. The color black, by the way, represented the general attire used, which was appropriate for the occasion.



Music, of course, provided the soundtrack for the event, with various musical performances and dances showcasing the talent that earned applause and pride from the parents. The costume contest awarded prizes to the best outfits. The haunted house, a favorite attraction, was heavily visited and had a long waiting list. And, of course, a delicious variety of dishes and desserts to satisfy all tastes and palates, including the traditional "pan de muertos" (bread of the dead), was not to be missed. It was a treat for the large audience in attendance.



A fun gathering took place among students, parents, teachers, administrators, staff, and even former students with their parents. Undoubtedly, it was a beautiful educational community with strong and enduring bonds that have stood the test of time. Collaborative work, logistics, and teamwork at all levels worked their magic in an event that fulfilled its formative mission.



Respect, preservation, and communion are the paths that connect to the best interaction and coexistence, uniting the roots of two cultures that interact daily in this splendid geographical space that is Puerto Vallarta.