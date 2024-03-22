Benito Juárez Birth Anniversary In Puerto Vallarta.



On March 21, 2024, the Puerto Vallarta Government organized a civic event at 10 am at the Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Unit, where a monument to Benito Juárez, historical leader of the struggle during the old Reform Movement from 1858 to 1860, is located.



Benito Juárez was President of Mexico from 1858 to 1872 and led the country at a decisive moment in its history when political and social institutions were changing to establish a new system where ultimate authority rested with the secular State and where every person could enjoy rights and freedoms. Juárez was born on March 21, 1806, in San Pablo Guelatao, Oaxaca. After holding the positions of Governor of Oaxaca and President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, he assumed the Presidency of the Republic. He is known as "The Illustrious Benemérito of the Americas" due to his frontal fight against the invasion of France.



Juárez was a confirmed Mason, which means he belonged to a lodge of thinkers and political activists who secretly met to develop political projects and thus improve the lives of others. He was a Masonic leader because he was virtuous, and thanks to his human qualities, he reached the 33rd degree, which is the highest within the Lodge that saw him grow. That is why in Puerto Vallarta, we can see a floral arrangement every year with Masonic symbols that stand out and attract attention because year after year, it is the Masonic community that celebrates its leader more than its former President of the Republic of Mexico. That is why Masonic lodges were very important for the constitutional changes that gave rise to the new era of Mexico's public life in 1958, to enjoy a secular State and a free Federal Republic.



And so, year after year, a civic event takes place at this Sports Unit with a Drum and Bugle Corps, Escort, a Mexican Flag, the presence of politicians such as the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, and representatives of the Masonic lodge here, which is the "Masonic Lodge Group Libertad e Igualdad y Fraternidad Número 33."