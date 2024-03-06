Cultural And Intellectual Heritage Of Nations Is The Mother Tongue.

Craft Fair 2024 was held by the Universitary Center of the Cost (CUC) and the DIF Vallarta to commemorate the Mother Language Day.



Language extends beyond being a mere tool of communication. It creates identity, context, and distinctive idiosyncrasies of each culture, region, and country. The mother tongue is considered the first language acquired in the environment where one grows and develops, forming part of a sociocultural nucleus that integrates personal and group understanding. It is also called the native language. For sociologists, anthropologists, and linguistic philosophers, a language represents a system of beliefs that shapes, organizes, and gives meaning to reality, and therefore a worldview.

International Mother Language Day has been celebrated on February 21 since 2000 to promote diversity, preservation, and protection of languages and dialects spoken worldwide. Today, multilingual education is considered to contribute to and enrich educational development from childhood. Languages are considered part of the cultural and intellectual heritage of nations.

At least 43 percent of the 6,000 languages spoken worldwide are endangered. Preserving non-dominant, minority, or indigenous mother tongues of peoples around the world has become a challenge in the face of unstoppable and all-encompassing globalization, as well as technological advancements.

Mexico is classified as one of the countries with the greatest linguistic diversity, possessing a vibrant and extensive array of indigenous expressions scattered from north to south across the national territory.

In Vallarta, to commemorate Mother Language Day, the Universitary Center of the Coast (CUC) and the DIF Puerto Vallarta, along with the Extension Coordination, hosted representatives from the Triqui, Wixarika, Otomí, Mixteca, and Zapoteca communities. This led to the 2024 Craft Fair held from February 20 to 23, featuring a colorful display of gastronomy, attire, dance, and music. The event was inaugurated by authorities from the DIF and the University.

The valuable representatives from Nayarit (our close neighbor, just across the Ameca River) and Oaxaca (located southwest of Mexico) provided glimpses of the broader picture that encompasses their roots, art, and folklore. They were rich in wisdom, teachings, and the results of their ancestral origins.

Undoubtedly, it was an opportunity enjoyed by participating university students and a diverse range of attendees from Vallarta and the Bay, all present to understand, connect with, and learn about the indigenous expressions on display. Workshops, talks, and exhibitions held in the vast outdoor areas and auditoriums of the University of Guadalajara's premier educational institution in Puerto Vallarta, the CUC, were of undeniable interest and served as a forum for discussion.

Equally valuable was hearing about the Zapotec language and, especially, the Wisdom of the Elders. And how refreshing and educational was the making of Oaxacan artisanal ice creams? Exquisite and a delight for all tastes. Moreover, the colorful creativity and symbolism of each ethnic group were evident in their attire, crafts, dishes, and music, passed down through generations and refusing to be lost to oblivion. Hence the importance of craft exhibitions and workshops on pottery, handicrafts, and clothing. They are undoubtedly the true heirs of a vast, significant, and recognized ancestral legacy that has transcended time and borders.

I cannot help but share at least a few tangible images of what Oaxaca represents. A region with a fascinating, rich, and transcendent historical-cultural legacy. It is the birthplace of two of Mesoamerica's most important cultures: the Mixtecs and Zapotecs. Both coexisted with a large …