Dance For The Elderly



Every weekend, outside the Municipal Presidency of Puerto Vallarta, right in front of the arches of the Malecon, a large number of senior citizens gather to enjoy the music and the joy of the other attendees with the sole purpose of dancing to the rhythms that accompanied them in each decade of their lives.



I would only believe in a God who knew how to dance, said Friedrich Nietzsche, referring to life as a moment to be enjoyed from the depth of our essence, from every divine particle within us. Dance is an opportunity to combine rhythm, coordination, balance, feelings, emotions and a state of motor consciousness.



But not only for seniors, people of all ages come for the taste of music. This type of dynamics built by the government, but from the will of a people who know how to enjoy, allow the fabulous meeting of generations, because although people of different ages attend, all go with the same goal, to dance.



The soundman plays the music and during the two hours that he plays, the popular party takes place without any problem.



The seniors enjoy themselves surrounded by young company and other seniors.



On Sundays, after the DJ, the party continues with live music. Undoubtedly, this is one of the programs that together with the Vallarta Institute of Culture and the Secretary of Tourism of Puerto Vallarta has managed to fill the hearts of the greatest number of people, whether they are locals or tourists who join in the desire to enjoy life.