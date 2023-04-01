Easter Has Arrived!



Today in an event held by the Municipal Presidents of Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta. During this event the civil protection forces that will be working together with the security forces of the municipalities of Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta were shown.

This vacation period means a very important economic benefit for local businesses, since there is a great amount of tourists looking to get to know the friendly life of the Port, which in many occasions tourists like so much that they decide to stay and live in this beautiful port. Such is the case of famous celebrities who came on vacation and ended up buying a house to live in peace and tranquility.



And the important thing, besides its beautiful landscapes, is that Puerto Vallarta enjoys a friendly people ready to serve.

Most of the tourism at this time of the year is national and they will be more likely to look for activities in contact with the rivers, the beach and the mountains; since they are in the city world and full of the stress produced by office jobs, these are wonderful times to enjoy the alkaline environment provided by nature.

Another national attraction are the internationally famous nightclubs, which are lined up in front of the boardwalk, allowing young people to have a great time. We always recommend caution with drinks and of course, if you drink, don't drive.