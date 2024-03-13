Family Fishing Is Still Practiced In Puerto Vallarta.



Puerto Vallarta has historically been known as a fishing village, but starting from the 1970s, things began to change until in 1990, fishing gradually disappeared as an industry and economic powerhouse of the town, making way for tourism as the pillar that sustains the economy of Vallarta residents. However, various types of fishing still occur in our municipality, as old customs are not forgotten.

First and foremost, it is necessary to recognize that Puerto Vallarta is a paradise for fishing of all kinds, as it has the natural qualities to allow it, with its medium-sized rivers and vast ocean. In this sense, we can affirm that both freshwater fishing and different types of marine fishing can be carried out.

The concept of marine fishing is used to refer to the activity of fishing practiced and developed in saltwater, as it takes place in the sea. Fishing in oceans is also included in this group. Furthermore, depending on the purpose for which fishing is carried out, there are recreational fishing and commercial fishing. Recreational fishing is practiced for recreational purposes, while commercial fishing is carried out for economic gain.

Historically, in Puerto Vallarta, there were communities entirely dedicated to fishing, which transitioned from artisanal fishing to industrial fishing, before nearly disappearing. However, villages near Boca de Tomatlán still practice this ancestral tradition. Many Vallarta families use their days off to go fishing together with their families and catch the day's food. The malecón itself is frequented by families who come to fish on the beach, usually on a rock along the malecón. This is an activity that cannot be forgotten by the root Vallarta families and the hundreds of families that come from outside to settle and learn to live like the "Pata Saladas" of Jalisco.