Feast Of Talpa De Allende.



Since May 12, 1923 the Pontifical Coronation of Our Lady of the Rosary is celebrated in Talpa de Allende.



This celebration was authorized by Pope Benedict XV and has meant for Talpa one of the biggest celebrations of the year.



Pilgrims from all over Jalisco and even from all over Mexico, make a walk along the highway until they reach Talpa and witness this Catholic feast.



The objective is actually to make a "manda", which means a petition to the Virgin in search of a miracle.



On May 12, 1947 the Sanctuary of the Virgin of the Rosary was granted the title of Basilica and thanks to this the fame of Talpa de Allende spread to the surroundings of District V to which Puerto Vallarta also belongs.



On May 12, 1949 the Patronage of the Virgin of Talpa was created over the Diocese of Tepic, which created a fund to carry out the biggest festivities of the region and in the same way thousands of believers who seek the realization of her miracles are received and there are also those who no longer do it for the search of miracles, but they travel there for family tradition since there are entire families that since 1949 have made this hard trip taking advantage of the situation to unite the family more.



The festivities began on May 4 and end on May 12 with the closing between masses, prayers, parties, mariachis, dances and a lot of Mexican folklore for all attendees.