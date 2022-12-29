Fireworks Show In Guadalajara's Historic Center



To bid farewell to 2022 and welcome the new year 2023, the people of Jalisco are invited to bid farewell to the year, and visitors to enjoy the concert and fireworks show in the Historic Center of Guadalajara, one of the novelties of this year's edition of the exciting Winter Festival 2022, organized by the Jalisco State Government, through the Jalisco State Entertainment Agency, in conjunction with the government of Guadalajara, the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce and the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau (OFVC).

The celebration will begin with the musical concert Jagger, the band in Plaza Guadalajara, in front of the Cathedral, starting at 22:30. It will continue with the countdown and will culminate with a great fireworks show at 0:00 am.



The ice rink in Paseo Mayor and the mechanical game of the free flying chairs in Plaza Liberación will be open from 12:00 noon to 11:00 pm. Likewise, the pyrotechnics that take place every day at 9:45 p.m. will be cancelled, since they will be going on at midnight.



We are very happy to provide, and fun to the families of Jalisco, with the illusionist festival and now with the end of the year celebration to say goodbye to 2022, with music, dance and a spectacular fireworks show, a historic event in which we will receive with great hope the 2023, we wait for you, said the general director of AEEJ Esteban Estrada.