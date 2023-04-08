Good Friday In Ixtapa



It is Good Friday and Ixtapa is filled with solemnity, hundreds of faithful gather in the temple to surrender to the custom of representing the cosmic drama, the Crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth.



During the festivity the pain of the Messiah sentenced to die on the Holy Cross is suffered. In the Parish of Our Lady of Talpita, today the mourning of the Lord was lived.



Today, the Catholic Church commands its faithful, as penance, to keep fasting and abstinence from meat.



Neither is the Eucharist celebrated, but the liturgy of the Passion of the Lord.



Ixtapa is located 15.7 kilometers away from downtown Puerto Vallarta and with a vehicle at average speed, you could drive only 43 minutes. It is an ideal place for strolling and getting to know the customs of the town, because in spite of having a name in the Nahuatl language, which means Salt on a Plate and literally is the origin of the nickname "Los Pata Salada" (The Salty Legs).



Anyway, despite this great name for the town, the people of Ixtapa are very faithful to the Catholic Church.



Therefore, it is highly recommended to visit this town, very close to the city of Puerto Vallarta and full of talents, expressions, friendly people and great customs that with respect and solemnity demonstrate the fervor of the people of Ixtapa and the commitment to the sacred religious customs of all the inhabitants who with love prepare this unforgettable night.