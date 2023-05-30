"Grand Celebration For Puerto Vallarta's Anniversary: The Malecón Arches Dressed In Festivity"



This coming Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta will celebrate its double anniversary, marking 105 years as a municipality and 55 years as a city. On May 31, 1918, the Las Peñas precinct was elevated to the status of a municipality by Decree No. 1889 of the Honorable Congress of the State of Jalisco. Upon its change in political category, the Las Peñas precinct was renamed Puerto Vallarta, at the request of Deputy Dr. Marcos Guzmán and in honor of the prominent politician of the Reform era, Licenciado Ignacio L. Vallarta. The aforementioned decree was published on June 5, 1918. On May 31, 1968, the town of Puerto Vallarta was elevated to the status of a city by Decree No. 8366 of the Honorable Congress of the State of Jalisco, celebrating its 50th anniversary as a municipality.

The grand celebration will take place at the Malecón Arches, the Center of Festivities that traditionally brings together the majority of Vallarta's residents and tourists joining in the celebration. It will all begin at 5:00 pm with a concert by a young talent from Puerto Vallarta. Here is the complete program:

• 5:00 pm: Concert by Carmen Valente Flores.



• 6:00 pm: Solemn Session with Mayor Luis Alberto Michel R.



• 7:00 pm: Presentation of the Puerto Vallarta Award.



• 8:00 pm: Cake Cutting and performance by the Folkloric Group "Xiutla."



• 9:30 pm: Performance by the "Nahuales Show" Group.



• 10:30 pm: Concert by the "Zafiro Group."



• 11:00 pm: Concert by Angélica and Manuel Vargas with their Mariachi.



• 11:45 pm: Fireworks Show.



• 12:00 am: Concert with Special Guest.

The Puerto Vallarta Anniversary is part of the activities of the "Mayo Fest" or Cultural Festival of May, which concludes next weekend on Sunday, June 4. The festivities are organized by the Government of Puerto Vallarta, and so far, everything has been going perfectly well, enriching the cultural heritage of the people of Vallarta.