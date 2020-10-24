Halloween Costume Party Parade

Well kiddies and Halloween fans of all ages, looks like Halloween has been officially shut down this year all over town. So sad to have this joyous holiday of fun taken away. I remember when I was a kid Halloween was everybody’s second favorite holiday. Kids planned their costumes months in advance. My own kids start pondering what they will be for Halloween as soon as their Christmas holiday excitement wears off.

My family’s Halloween tradition was for everyone to gather at my grandmother’s house. She lived in a corn-fed Midwest town with a pretty good middle class suburban population, perfect for trick-or-treating. We would have an early dinner, costume up, and as soon as we saw other ghouls and goblins walking around we would begin. The younger kids had to walk with their parents, and the older kids could venture around on their own. As an older kid, we would run from house to house in a strategic pattern to cover as many houses as quickly as we could. Then we would exchange parts of our costumes to create new characters and go back into the wealthier neighborhoods where some of the houses gave out full-size candy bars. We would take extra bags and stash treasure troves of candy in the bushes to make our current bags look pathetically empty in an effort to get larger handouts. We would end up with a candy supply that lasted months.

Ahh, those were the days. If only we could return to the wholistic simplicity of days gone by. Grandmas will let you get away with anything, and my grandma used to let us stay up and eat candy and watch scary movies as long as we wanted. I remember one year we stayed up until 3:00am, and I was sugar-rushing and bouncing all over the living room furniture. And then I got SO sick, I learned never to eat that much candy at one time again.

Unfortunately trick-or-treating has been shut down this year, though I am sure many children and Halloween fans of all ages have been working on their costumes in hopes of better. We want to give you the opportunity to show off your costumes anyway. This year we present the Virtual Costume Party Parade. Just send us your photos of you in your costumes, and any private party pics from your family’s Halloween party to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and we will post them in the paper. A virtual parade of would-be trick-or-treaters. So take some great photos, we want to see every detail, and send them to us by 5:00 Sunday afternoon Nov. 1st, and we will put you in the parade. We have 60,000 regular readers from all over the world, and you are all welcome to participate, let’s show them how we still had a good time on a closed holiday!!

Happy Halloween!!