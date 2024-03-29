Holy Thursday In Puerto Vallarta.



The Catholic world in Puerto Vallarta is very strong; since the foundation of this city, the Catholic Church has played a balancing role in the building of the united People. For decades, religious customs, mostly from the Catholic Church, have been carried out. That's why religious events like Holy Thursday are of vital importance, especially when Puerto Vallarta has become the focus of attention for the whole world.



On Holy Thursday, the institution of the Eucharist as the gift of Love is commemorated, as well as the institution of one of the sacraments of total surrender and abandonment to the Lord: the sacrament of Holy Orders and a life of service to others.



The biblical phrase "Do this in remembrance of me" means that the Last Supper and its mysteries must be repeated daily by members of the Catholic Church. On this day, which for some represents sadness, pain, and even betrayal, three significant events are celebrated. In the morning, we have firstly the Chrism Mass, presided over by the Diocesan Bishop and concelebrated by his presbytery. In it, the Holy Chrism is consecrated, and the other oils, which are used in the administration of the main sacraments, are blessed. Along with this, all priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination. It is a manifestation of the communion existing between the bishop and his priests in the priesthood and ministry of Christ, and it is with this gesture that the Priests of our church celebrate another year of the institution of the Priestly Life.



In the evening Mass, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated. At the beginning of the celebration, the tabernacle is presented empty with the door open. The main altar, where the Holy Mass will be celebrated, is adorned with candles, cloths, and without flowers until the Resurrection.



In the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the celebration takes place in a festive yet sober atmosphere with great solemnity, where feelings of joy for the sacrament of the Eucharist and sadness for what will be remembered from that same Holy Thursday afternoon, the imprisonment and trial of Jesus, the Christ, are intertwined.