In Puerto Vallarta Tourists And Residents Celebrate "Three Kings Day"



The "rosca de reyes" is celebrated in honor of the Three Kings, who according to the biblical story visited Jesus after his birth.



It is also customary to hide a small figurine inside the rosca de reyes, and the person who finds the figurine in his or her slice must pay for the rosca or be in charge of Christmas gifts next year.



Some tourists commented that whoever gets the doll must buy tamales.



The story goes that three wise men, Melchior, Gaspar and Baltazar, (mounted on a camel, a horse and an elephant), traveled from the East to Jerusalem guided by a star, to worship a newborn prophet, and bring him three offerings: gold, frankincense and myrrh.



The three "Wise Men from the East" found the child, who was three days old, prostrated themselves before him and gave him the three offerings. The day when the three Wise Men finally meet the Child Jesus is called epiphany, an encounter that symbolizes the "rosca de reyes".



For Christians, the oval shape of the rosca represents the infinite circle of love for God. The crystallized dried fruits that adorn the bread symbolize the jewels embedded in the crowns of the Magi, the hidden doll represents the child Jesus.



In Mexico there is a tradition that whoever finds the figure of the Baby Jesus must take care of it until February 2, which is celebrated as Candlemas Day.



This is how it is celebrated in different parts of Europe and the continent with some small variations in the way it is celebrated, but all of them coincide with the biblical story.



For the Catholic church the celebration takes place on the next Sunday, which coincides with the liturgy of that day.