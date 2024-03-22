

On March 19th, International Artisan Day was celebrated, and since March 18th, the authorities of the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta have developed several activities to commemorate this date. One of them is a small artisanal market where various stalls of artisanal materials were set up, including workshops for people to learn how to develop the activity. The location remains set up for the Vallarta community and visitors at the esplanade of the Cultural Center of the Cuale River.



Let's remember that a socially responsible person should know and respect Mexican culture and, in turn, have notions related to the development of the artisan field, which largely form part of the guidelines guiding the work of the Artisan Area. Consequently, a reflection of these concepts by the authorities is relevant for establishing the scope of the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta.



Artisanry is linked to the action of producing and creating an object or a series of objects, constituting an activity whose value chain contains milestones related to Intangible and Material Cultural Heritage, symbolically related to the territory and the construction of identity of the community in which they are inserted. The artisanal object is the final result of the productive activity of an artisan and has a patrimonial purpose oriented towards symbolic appropriation and consumption.



The Artisan is the person who possesses the necessary knowledge to carry out the transformation of raw materials into an artisanal object, being the depositor of the craft and the "Know-How." In this dimension, the social conditions of the artisan as a subject are relevant, considering their cultural, social, and human capital that is managed.



If you are interested in learning more about the lives of artisans, and buying their productions, as well as learning more about their culture, attend the Esplanade of the Cultural Center of the Cuale River, as they will remain there until March 22nd.