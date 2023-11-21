La Revolución For Vallartenses



Puerto Vallarta dresses up in celebration of the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution of 1910. After the armed conflict aimed at removing then-President Porfirio Díaz, who had been in power for 35 years, the Revolution began with the objective of establishing the foundations for a democratic Mexico. This Revolution had several impacts on the economic, political, and social spheres. One of the most important legacies, alongside the nationalist sentiment it inspired, was the enactment of a new electoral law in 1911, introduced by Francisco I. Madero. For the first time, this law introduced direct voting to elect Federal Deputies and Senators, and of course, for the election of a president through the right to vote and be voted for. The 1917 Constitution was also a legacy that enshrined some of the principles for the institutional framework, establishing social rights such as agrarianism implied in Article 27 and labor rights in Article 123, which served to recognize and uphold the rights of Mexican peasants and workers. Simultaneously, democracy took shape with the creation of institutions to drive the country's economic and social development.

In other words, thanks to the Mexican Revolution, there was evolution, development, and growth in the Mexican nation. That is why it is such an important date for all those who love Mexico.

In Puerto Vallarta, the day is celebrated from early in the morning with a civic parade involving municipal government institutions, public schools, and art and culture groups. Right in front of the Malecón's Arches, the parade is always accompanied by the joy of the Vallartenses. As night falls, different restaurants and hotels offer a Mexican Fiesta with folk dances, Mexican delicacies, mariachi music, and more.

We invite you to celebrate with Mexico and Puerto Vallarta, the commemoration of our Mexican Revolution. Visit a Mexican restaurant and enjoy the music and the Mexican festivities to the fullest.