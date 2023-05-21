La Verbena Popular Del Pitillal.



Every Saturday at 6:00 p.m., begins the already customary verbena popular del Pitillal, a natural celebration and popular custom of the people where they gather in the Pitillal square and where the music, the dance, the grape harvest and the party itself, give life to a magical Saturday full of joy.



In the Emblematic square that honors the children heroes and that represents the heart of the town of Vallarta one can enjoy without any problem the popular dances, since every weekend, the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta places speakers to listen to popular music and to be able to dance, it seems that the simple fact that there is music to dance, the environment is transformed into a different atmosphere achieving that the majority highlight their dancing spirit and articulate their movements in coordination with their loved ones.



In a completely family atmosphere, Vallartenses are surrounded by food stands with typical regional dishes, desserts, drinks and traditional sweets. There are also stalls with toys, balloons and souvenirs.



The subdelegada of Pitillal, Consuelo Santana, is personally in charge of the coordination of activities in the Plaza where there are also workshops on painting and traditional Mexican indigenous massage, these workshops are not free but very interesting for the cultural development of the town.



Arriving at 11:00 pm, the music ends and as an announced act, the plaza begins to empty to enter a state of quiet and calm solemnity. The square returns to its usual state to watch over the night of the municipality.