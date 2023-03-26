Last Day Of The Cultural Tianguis Of Pitillal

Tomorrow all the handicraft stands will be moved from the Plaza del Pitillal in Puerto Vallarta.



At the end of the Fiestas Patronales del Pitillal 2023 in honor of Jesus Resurrected, the Cultural Tianguis set up in the Plaza and its surroundings will be dismantled tomorrow. The Fiesta, the mechanical games, the recreational activities and the stalls of handicrafts and cultural expressions of Puerto Vallarta have completed their term from March 10th to March 26th of this year.



The last activity will be today with the concert and dance of "Vaqueros" that will be at the Riviera Pitillal rodeo starting at 4:00 pm and will cost $250 per ticket. With this activity the Fiestas Patronales del Pitillal 2023 will come to an end. Starting tomorrow at 8:00 pm the Plaza del Pitillal will be empty again for the delight of those who come daily to walk and enjoy the space of the town.



And for all lovers of traditional music, articles from magical Mexico, handicrafts, natural products, books, traditional Mexican clothing, souvenirs and typical food from the most important Tourist Municipality of Jalisco; do not worry, most of the stalls will move tomorrow to the esplanade of the Soriana Pitillal parking lot that will begin to provide service as of Tuesday March 28th at 10:00 am.



Puerto Vallarta will continue to offer the best spaces, the best craftsmanship, the best services and the magical life that for many years has characterized this tourist destination that today is already home to thousands of foreigners who have fallen in love with the "Tierra Pata Salada", that is why the events and the promotion of Puerto Vallarta's native culture will continue, as expressed by Consuelo Santana H. Subdelegada del Pitillal, Jalisco.