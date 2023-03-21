March 21, Birthday Of Benito Juárez



Benito Pablo Juárez García, the "Benemérito de las Américas". He was a politician and jurist of the Reform era that meant the second transformation of Mexico. He was the first President of Mexico of indigenous origin, specifically from the Zapotec ethnic group in Guelatao, Oaxaca. He was born on a day like today, March 21, but in 1806.



Benito Juárez is the historical figure most loved by the President of the Mexican Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He is admired for his impeccable service to the Nation and his Patriotism. He was a great friend and ally of our neighboring country, the United States, where he lived and took refuge on two occasions.



Juarez is the leading figure of Mexican politics in the 19th century and his famous phrases abound in the social and cultural imaginary of Mexicans, even today. Every important city has its own statue, monument or bust in reference to the historical legacy he left behind. According to Mexican Law, his birthday is celebrated in schools and in the workplace it is considered a "Holiday", workers may rest and those who work may be paid double for their sacrifice to the Nation.



Among the achievements of Benito Juárez are:



- Reform Laws

- Creation of Mexico's Civil Registry

- Separation of Church and State

- Defeated France after the invasion of Maximilian of Habsburg.

- Defended the Constitution of 1857

Vallarta has several streets in its name, as well as a neighborhood and a park where people can play and walk with their pets; it also has the Plaza Juárez parking lot that provides shelter and security to the cars and motorcycles of the visitors that come to the area where they are located: Los Arcos del Malecón, the Municipal Presidency and the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



In the esplanade of the Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Stadium, we find the monument of Benito Juárez, commemorated for being a great figure in the history of Mexico and from where he welcomes tourists who enjoy getting to know a Puerto Vallarta of traditions and patriotic culture.