New Moon Ceremony At "CCV".



The new moon arrived at the Vallartense Cultural Center with the intention of purifying the space and achieving a state of harmony. With camaraderie and a wealth of constructive energy, a purification ceremony was conducted to alter the energetic resonance of the "CCV."

Next to the river, a purifying fire was ignited, merging its energy with the enchantment of the evening. Utilizing branches, dried leaves, and twigs, a fire was assembled, offering warmth to the proceedings. The ceremony commenced by individuals cleansing themselves, followed by an acknowledgment of the four cardinal directions, symbolizing the four subtle energies that exert influence over each space and living entity on the planet.

Following this, a spatial journey commenced. Using incense, the energy within the space was dispelled for the benefit of all present. This journey took the form of a "serpent path," winding its way throughout the entire workspace.

In conclusion, a circle was formed, and Ernesto Garrigós delivered expressions of gratitude. He extended an invitation to actively participate in all cultural and educational activities linked to enhancing awareness and nurturing artistic talents. It's widely recognized that the New Moon phase in the lunar cycle is opportune for commencing projects and actions within Mexican traditions.

The Vallartense Cultural Center had remained dormant for a couple of months, and now it is preparing to reopen its doors. It will persist in educating numerous children and adults through artistic and cultural activities, with the aim of fortifying the allure of Mexican culture that so many foreigners seek during their special journeys to Vallartense, Mexico.