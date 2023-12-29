New Year In Puerto Vallarta



2023 was a year of stabilization following the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The entire global economy remained in recession, causing tourism to take a back seat. For Puerto Vallarta, 2021 and 2022 were very challenging, but 2023 showed itself with nobility. Thanks to that, economic recovery was fruitful for the local industry. However, it was not the same for the hotel industry. Unprecedented phenomena emerged, such as workers no longer wanting to continue working for such low wages. After the pandemic, they learned to make money by starting online businesses or producing items they could export through online sales. Another phenomenon is the rise of businesses on platforms like "AirB&B," which directly compete with the hotel sector. All this has resulted in a peculiar circumstance for the end of 2023.

The circumstance at the end of this year presents itself with a full turnout of tourists in our touristy Puerto Vallarta, but with people preferring not to spend in restaurants or within hotels. Local and foreign tourists prefer to save their money by enjoying the paradise but with austerity, shopping in department stores, using public transportation, and spending much less on hedonistic activities.

Thus, in Puerto Vallarta, we will experience a New Year's Eve crowded with people in the streets, beaches inundated with an excess flow of tourism, and a majestic and joyous celebration on the boardwalk. The traditional New Year's Eve party at the Arcos del Malecón, organized by the Honorable City Council of Puerto Vallarta, will be a success with special guests such as Sonora Dinamita, Mariachi bands, northern groups, and the traditional fireworks display.

The entire world is focused on boosting its economy, enjoying life with austerity, securing financial stability, and reveling in life's blessings that abundantly exist here in Puerto Vallarta. From "Vallarta Today," we wish you a New Year filled with success, joy, and love.