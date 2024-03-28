Olas Altas Market.



"Olas Altas Farmers' Market 2023-2024" is an open-air market that offers a unique experience of exhibition, purchase, and sale of products in Puerto Vallarta. It is a direct sales space with over 100 local producers participating. In its fifteenth annual season, the "Olas Altas Farmers' Market" brings together a wide variety of local producers. Everything is carefully selected by its organizers to add warmth and fulfill the motto of this producer market, which is: Made at Home and by Hand.



The project has been underway for several years in Lázaro Cardenas Park, and this time it will be a season from October 28, 2023, to May 11, 2024, every Saturday of the season from 9 am to 2 pm. The product offerings are rich and diverse. Organic foods, international takeaway dishes, vegan dishes, Mexican crafts, textiles, fashion designs, and artworks crafted by talented local creators.



This emblematic park has become a great real estate artwork, surprising for the number of people who fraternally cooperate to safeguard and care for Lázaro Cardenas Plaza, one of the oldest in the city and one of the most transformed for the better. With mosaics, murals, and gardening arrangements; this plaza represents the artistic capacity of our town that struggles to live happily in the paradise called Puerto Vallarta.



And this project not only supports local commerce but has also become a very attractive activity for tourists who visit us and who will undoubtedly catapult and increase the number of visitors who, at least during this Easter week, will leave a spectacular economic contribution for the Vallartans and a total occupancy of businesses dedicated to national and foreign tourism.