Patron Saint Festivities Of The Resurrected Christ In Pitillal, Puerto Vallarta.



Since 1992, the traditional Patron Saint Festivities of the Resurrected Christ have been celebrated in the Pitillal Delegation, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Year after year, they have been a source of nourishment for the faith of the Pitillal Town and a consolidated custom for all local residents and tourists seeking to understand the depth of Puerto Vallarta.

This year, in particular, a more religious and less hedonistic program has been developed, although in past years there was more emphasis on shows and cultural activities. Nevertheless, the festivities that began on March 15th have been very successful for the community. Food stalls, souvenir sales, Mexican snacks, mechanical rides, and traditional religious activities have fulfilled their purpose.

To conclude this beautiful tradition, on Saturday, March 23rd, Sector 1 of San Marcos will be in charge of the Elderly, "Bella Esperanza," and Altar Boys. At 11 am, there will be a pilgrimage of Charros and La Palapa, on the streets surrounding the Pitillal Temple. At 12 pm, there will be a special mass celebrated and directed by Bishop Luis Artemio Flores Calzada. At 7 pm, there will be a parade with floats, and at 8 pm, there will be the Eucharist of the Town and the arrival of the GASMA Family Torch.

Thus, the activities of these Patron Saint Festivities of the Resurrected Christ in Pitillal will conclude. If you want to learn about the customs and traditions of this wonderful Town, come to Pitillal Plaza, mingle, share, consume, and get to know the essence that gives life to a Town characterized by its faith and devotion to Catholicism, which leads it to be the friendliest Town in Mexico.