Puerto Vallarta, Dozens Of Children Will Receive Toys



Hundreds of low-income children from Puerto Vallarta will receive a toy this Christmas, with the delivery of the first annual collection of 500 toys that the American Legion, Puerto Vallarta, in coordination with the municipal government through the DIF System, as well as members of the American Legion and the charity organization Helping Our Brothers & Sisters, will make through the DIF System.



Mayor Michel Rodriguez informed that the gifts will be delivered to low income children through the DIF System.



Jesse Cole Rivera, Commander of the 12th American Legion, pointed out that the history of the Legionnaires and veterans is one of service and sacrifice, in which they have known the taste of victory and the sad bitterness of defeat. "Our hearts are wounded, our bodies are tired and broken, but our hearts are made of gold, and I am confident that every one of the veterans present here, remain committed to a life of service in and out of our homes."



He indicated that this principle is the one that governs the efforts of the American Legion in Puerto Vallarta, of the American veterans who reside here and who work with enthusiasm in what is like their second home.



In this way the joy of these low income children is expected this Christmas, which will be full of surprises for them.



It should be noted that this organization performs various charitable acts for the benefit of the Vallarta community.