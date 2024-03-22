Puerto Vallarta Is Expected To Be Full During Holy Week.



The Ministry of Tourism estimates that our port will be at 90% occupancy during Holy Week, and one of the factors that will help improve this occupancy is the opening of a section of the Jala-Compostela-La Cruz de Hunacaxtle-Puerto Vallarta highway. However, at the federal level, the upcoming vacations are viewed favorably because it is well known that these are national holidays and it will be a year where the economy of Mexicans has greatly improved.



According to the magazine Publímetro, the tourism visiting Puerto Vallarta during this Holy Week 2024 will generate an economic impact of more than 31 billion pesos, and according to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services, and Tourism (CONCANACO SERVYTUR), this figure represents an increase of 72% compared to last year.



This year, large profits are expected for service providers such as restaurants, bars, hotels, airlines, long-distance buses, taxi drivers, and tour operators, among others, who will directly receive the economic flow, which will help it circulate among the members of the local society of Puerto Vallarta.



Holy Week, which will be from Sunday, March 24th, to Saturday, March 30th, is positioned as the week with the highest tourist occupancy, and the massive arrival of Airbnb users is expected, who will come to occupy apartments, houses, and rooms in the city's urban area, which will be a challenge for the authorities to ensure quality service for the residents of Puerto Vallarta as well.



This year's holiday season is eagerly anticipated by the people, as it proves to be a great boost for many citizens' personal economy and a great opportunity to invest in entrepreneurship, opening up possibilities for the creation of new businesses and economic stability for all.