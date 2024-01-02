Purposes For The New Year



In Puerto Vallarta and across Mexico, as one year concludes and another begins, it's customary for everyone to set their New Year's resolutions. These are personal objectives written down to outline a path of work or accomplishment for the entire year.

The key is to set achievable goals because writing a resolution that cannot be accomplished is senseless. One should always set a purpose that is realistic, that is, feasible. When the purpose is attainable, there are greater chances of fulfilling it. Additionally, this sets a hopeful tone that fuels the willpower for daily efforts throughout the upcoming year.

Those who neglect to develop their resolutions miss out on the satisfaction of seeing them fulfilled or enjoying the laughter-filled frustration with family or friends while reminiscing about the previous year's resolutions, just hours before the deadline.

Therefore, in some way, writing and designing New Year's resolutions is akin to constructing the tools for a great year's end. Because within a year, it's magical to review everything accomplished to reach that point.

Similarly, resolutions signify personal growth in each individual as they are inherently linked to the development and achievement of life goals—what you want to do, what you aim to develop, what you want to buy, what you want to overcome, and so on. Human beings require impetuses that assist in navigating life's long journey, assimilating reality, and planning personal progress. Writing New Year's resolutions contributes significantly to this process.

A suggestion we offer from "Vallarta Today" is to focus on original New Year's resolutions for each month, thereby establishing a clear objective for each month. Consider jotting these directly into your personal agenda at the beginning of each month. Furthermore, systematize the development of each resolution so that on a weekly basis, efforts are consistently directed towards achieving the central objective of each month's resolutions.