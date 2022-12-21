Spectacular Christmas Tree Lights Up The Malecon With Its Ignition



With a scenario full of joy and illusions, last Thursday night, the government of Puerto Vallarta headed by Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez, carried out the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree placed in the heart of this port, the Malecon, marking the beginning of the most awaited time of the year.



Professor Michel, accompanied by municipal and military authorities, and a large number of locals and tourists, did the countdown to turn on the lights that surround the Christmas tree, while fireworks also illuminated the night. Around the tree there is a nativity scene and other Christmas motifs that adorn the Malecon.



The municipal president expressed that we look forward to this month of December because "it is the month in which the baby Jesus is born, in which we should always be as brothers, it is the month to be with family, with friends and if there is any roughness we have to iron it out. During these dates, sharing with our loved ones reminds us and reaffirms that the family is where all these values that are the foundation for a prosperous society are born".



Prof. Michel recalled that the Christmas tree is the symbol par excellence to remind us of the good will of people and to walk together as a community to transform our environment into a kinder and safer place.



"I invite you to enjoy the celebrations with family and friends, peacefully and in harmony, to welcome all our visitors with a smile and an open heart. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, full of happiness and may all your dreams come true".



Prof. Michel was also accompanied by Jorge Alberto Castillo Núñez, General Director of SEAPAL; Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, Director of the Vallarta Institute of Culture; Father Francisco Aceves, Vicar of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe; as well as Juan Ernesto Navarro Salcedo, General Coordinator of Customs and Living Traditions, who made the Christmas tree possible.



Previously, on the stage set up next to the tree, the story "A Christmas Tree" was presented, and opera singer Vanessa Amaro performed a few pieces. The program closed with the participation of the "Canto de Alas" academy.