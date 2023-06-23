Summer Solstice: The Longest Day Of The Year



From ancient times, great civilizations around the world, from the Sumerians to the Mexicas, Mayans, and Incas, all celebrated the Summer Solstice as a way to honor life on planet Earth. For these fascinating civilizations, the life-giving energy originated from the Sun, which is why they equated the Sun with a higher power, akin to speaking of God. Even with the evangelization of subdued peoples, they had to liken the Savior Christ to the Savior Sun. Today, the worship of the Sun is still celebrated, hence the name "Solstice," as it is the only day of the year when the Sun appears static, inviting people to dance, sing, offer offerings, and fill it with prayers.

This year's Summer Solstice, in 2023, will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 21st, at 5 pm, which also marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, it coincides with the Winter Solstice, bidding farewell to autumn and welcoming the winter season. For Puerto Vallarta, this "Solstice" signifies the longest day and the shortest night, meaning that it will be hotter while the other side of the world experiences colder temperatures. The reason behind this lies in the fact that the North Pole will be inclined towards the Sun, while the South Pole will be farther away from the nearest star, the Sun.

Astrologically, this event, associated with a change of season and the cyclical movement of our planet, combines the celebration of the Sun with the celebration of planet Earth. The celestial bodies accompanying the moment of the Solstice include "Chaos," the Moon, Mars, Venus, and "Lilith in Leo." This signifies the union of the solar feminine with the lunar feminine, indicating a search for sensitivity with a profound internal void influenced by "Chaos," as well as a rebellion against anything inauthentic incited by Lilith—an energy that challenges censorship, liberates primal and wild energy, and fosters unity among living beings.