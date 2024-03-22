

The Government of Puerto Vallarta has invited the Vallartan community and visitors to attend the Great Taco Fair in Puerto Vallarta, which will take place next Sunday, March 31st at 2 pm in Hidalgo Park, in the downtown area, just before reaching the Malecon route of Puerto Vallarta.



The Taco is a symbol of Mexican and Vallartan gastronomy where we can find a great diversity such as basket, crispy, soft, drowned, al pastor, carnitas, head, tongue, suadero, barbacoa, cecina, mixiote, shrimp, from Laguna, miners, and with double or single tortilla; tacos are the crown jewel in the realm of Mexican food. And foreigners also love tacos, so in Mexico and around the world, the taco is the main actor.



A large number of Mexicans choose to eat tacos at dinner time and do so regularly in the company of friends, family, partners, or even alone. The point is to enjoy the taco delight without limits.



An event for the whole family where there will also be a wide variety of craft drinks, desserts, and of course, music to dance to all afternoon. This will be the eighth edition of the Taco Fair in Puerto Vallarta and it comes with everything you can imagine from Vallartan gastronomic culture, you can't miss it. The event will end at 11 pm and will be a good opportunity to get to know Mexican food.