

In Mexico, is a festive celebration that begins on December 12th and ends on December 23rd. This holiday season is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

During the 12 Days of Christmas, many Mexicans participate in traditional activities and customs. One of the most popular traditions is the "Posada" parties, which are held on each of the 12 nights leading up to Christmas Eve. Posada parties are a way for families and friends to come together and reenact the journey of Mary and Joseph as they searched for a place to stay in Bethlehem.

Another popular tradition during the 12 Days of Christmas in Mexico is the decoration of the "Nacimiento" or Nativity scene. Many Mexican families set up a nativity scene in their homes, often using figurines and decorations that have been passed down for generations. The nativity scene is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the birth of Jesus.

On Christmas Eve, many Mexican families attend a midnight mass called the "Misa de Gallo" (Rooster's Mass), which gets its name from the tradition of roosters crowing at the break of dawn. After the mass, families often gather together to share a special meal, which often includes traditional dishes such as "ponche" (a fruit punch) and "romeritos" (a dish made with dried shrimp and served with potatoes).

In addition to these traditional activities, the 12 Days of Christmas in Mexico is also a time for gift-giving and celebration. Many Mexican families exchange gifts on Christmas Eve, and children often leave their shoes out for the "Three Wise Men" to fill with treats and small gifts.

Overall, the 12 Days of Christmas in Mexico is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through a variety of traditional activities and customs. It is a time for joy, reflection, and creating lasting memories with loved ones.