The Beautiful Work Of Keeping Mexican Traditions Alive.



Puerto Vallarta is home to different groups dedicated to rescue and keep alive the traditions of ancient Mexico.



The characteristic Gods, the striking dances, the large plumes, the impressive percussions, rattles, costumes and articles to develop the rituals linked to the 4 cardinal points and their relationship with the primary elements of nature, earth, fire, water and air.



The teachings of the great Aztec philosophy have endured through the ages with a teaching by word of mouth, so that it can never die in the hands of government institutions. It has been the citizens, who on their own initiative decided to work and who out of love for their own identity have elaborated this autonomous and independent system in order to never forget their roots.



On the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk you can find many artists, but in particular, we can appreciate a group of Dancers who daily go out to the boardwalk to offer a service of rituality, an exercise to meditate dancing for the energetic balance of the World.



Many would think that what they do is only to make money by entertaining tourists, but no, in reality, they daily sustain the future of the world with their dances, with their prayers, with their good wishes to build a better space for future generations.



To know the identity of the People of Mexico is to achieve a deep connection with a different vision of life, to learn it, to take it to daily life and to live with the perspective that the original people of the Great Ancient Mexico had. They always lived believing that all together we are "One Heart".