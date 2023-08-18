The Crown Of The Church Of Guadalupe.



It is indeed accurate to assert that the crown symbolizes the elder residents of Puerto Vallarta, albeit not the contemporary populace, the younger generation. This matter is sociological, intertwined with the morality and idiosyncrasy of our times. Puerto Vallarta has undergone transformation over the past 100 years. Today, its population is a composite of individuals hailing from various municipalities, states, and even countries. Hence, the crown can no longer exclusively epitomize the Catholic facet of the Vallartan community. Instead, it represents an architectural splendor that projects Puerto Vallarta onto the global stage.

The crown was introduced to this edifice in 1965, during the transformation of the Catholic temple from a small chapel to a basilica. Regarding its design, it is said to have been inspired by Empress Carlota, the wife of Maximilian of Habsburg, who ruled Mexico between 1864 and 1867 until he was defeated and executed by Benito Juárez on behalf of the Mexican nation.

Undoubtedly, the style bears the influence of the Viceroyalty era when the ruling class of Mexico comprised Creoles—offspring of Spaniards born in the Americas. They were accountable to the Spanish Crown. Consequently, serving the Spanish Crown held significant importance for both Catholicism and governance.

In 1995, an earthquake in Colima caused the crown to topple, and it remained this way for 14 years until a new crown was crafted by Carlos Terres.