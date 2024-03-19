The Healer Of Vallarta's Mountains.



Amidst nature, where the magic of sunrises, sunsets, and the wise night blend to pave the way for healing, lives David, a man who has decided in his final stage to distance himself from the bustle of modern life and delve into the mountain between the towns of Desembocada and Ranchito, right there, in the mountain that houses the Mascota River and a hot spring within Puerto Vallarta, creating a paradisiacal environment.



To get there, one must reach the bridge that divides the two towns and then climb a sandy path that will guide you through crossing the river three times, approximately 5 kilometers into the mountain. Although the hike is under the sun and with a river completely filled with slippery and unstable rocks, it is enjoyable to listen to the calmness and interact with the magic of nature. Once you reach the hot spring water source, you can enjoy three pools of hot water or descend to the river to temper yourself with cold water.



Beside it, amidst the peace and harmony of the mountain, stands a man completely covered in White Clay, which resembles the yogi monks of India who protect their bodies from the sun through the Clay that reflects the rays and thus avoid burning their skin. But the most magnificent thing about this noble gentleman is his ability to heal bruises, wounds, dislocations, and inflammations. He is a perfect chiropractor who heals through his extensive knowledge of glandular, muscular, ligament, and internal organ functioning. He also knows about herbalism and traditional Mexican medicine.



In the mountain, next to the hot spring pool, he sets up his work table, and in a cubicle built with sticks and black bags, David works on healing those who come seeking his help, which comes with a recovery cost ranging from $1500 to $5000 depending on what needs to be healed, as it is important that healing be a free and conscious decision that requires sacrifice and real commitment. So if you want to discover paradise and heal your pains, look for David, the Healer of Vallarta's Mountains.