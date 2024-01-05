The Origin Of The Rosca De Reyes



The traditional Rosca de Reyes is an international celebration, particularly prominent in the Catholic world. Additionally, it marks the final festivity in the sequence of events that commence in December, colloquially referred to as the "Guadalupe-Reyes" festivities.

It all traces back to the Roman festivities dedicated to Saturn, the God of Agriculture. During these celebrations, rituals were conducted, including the selection of a Feast King, a figure that would later influence Christian festivities. When the Spanish arrived in Mexico, they enforced Christianity as the religion for the native population. Consequently, the tradition of the rosca evolved, incorporating elements of the "Epiphany" and commemorating the day when the 3 Wise Men visited Baby Jesus. Thus, these elements laid the foundation for a tradition originating in Mexico, which eventually spread worldwide. The dough shaped into a Rosca symbolizes God's infinite love and eternity, while the embedded and crystallized dried fruits represent the Jewels of the 3 Wise Men, who were originally not Magi but simply Kings. Often, a small figurine of a baby, representing the infant Jesus, is placed within the Rosca dough. The person who finds this figurine becomes the godparent of the next Candlemas Day, another tradition we will discuss on a different occasion.

With the celebration on January 6th, the day of the 3 Wise Men, the winter holidays officially come to an end in Mexico. Everyone knows it's time to return to their businesses, studies, and regular activities. It's the moment to start diets, join the gym, enroll in yoga or sports, and begin implementing the path towards fulfilling those New Year's resolutions.

The Rosca de Reyes is not only a delightful pastry but is also renowned for its rich flavor, often paired with a delicious cup of hot chocolate. This tradition has transcended households and has become a custom in various social settings such as workplaces, schools, clubs, among friends, and even communally in neighborhoods.

The Vallarta locals' favorite Roscas are those made in Costco. Every year, this store offers hundreds of Roscas for sale to its members. Endless lines form as people queue up to purchase this delicious treat.