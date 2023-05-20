The Power Of The Mexican Cactus



Among the most important contributions to the world in terms of architecture, cuisine and traditional medicine is the nopal plant.



A plant with more than 20 thousand years of history in Mexico, it existed even before the arrival of the first settlers who came to the Basin of Mexico and lived as hunters and gatherers.



The latest anthropological discoveries have highlighted the use of Nopal in Mexican architecture. Scientists discovered that Nopal slime and mucilage were a natural alternative for the preservation of earthen architectural finishes.



The dilution of both, in specific percentages and applied by spraying, stabilize the crumbly surface of adobes and earth, which was proven in the area of experimentation in the filling in the platforms of the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan. (Anthropology, Pablo Torres Soria).

In the culinary field it is a plant of domestic use since ancient times, almost since its discovery by the first settlers, but today you can taste a great variety of Mexican foods based on the Nopal, such as:



Xoconostles in salad

Nopal salad with broad beans

Nopal cactus tamales

Nopal tortillas

Nopal with corn kernels

Nopalitos in pickled sauce

Nopales enchilados

Nopales with green beans

Nopales a la mexicana

Nopales with mushrooms, among many other foods.

Now, when it comes to medicine, it is incredible the medicinal qualities of this endemic Mexican plant, even the Mexican Institute of Social Security has distinguished it with several studies and recommendations for medicinal use, especially as an aid in the control of diabetes and hyperglycemia.



But according to traditional Mexican medicine, Nopal helps eliminate accumulated fat in the blood and regulate internal organs such as the intestines and is ideal for preventing ulcers.



It contains vitamins, minerals, fiber and amino acids that help eliminate toxins caused by alcohol and tobacco smoke accumulated in the lungs.



Undoubtedly, the Nopal is an ally of human health, a delicious food and a plant with so many contributions to Mexican and world life that research has not yet ended because new forms of use continue to emerge, and the best thing is that it grows with great ease throughout the Mexican territory.