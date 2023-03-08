The Raicilla Festival Is Approaching



The Raicilla Festival will count with the participation of several municipalities such as Cabo Corrientes, Mascota, Mixtlan, and Puerto Vallarta, among others. The event will take place at the esplanade of the Vallarta Institute of Culture on the Cuale River Island.

This will be the sixth edition of Damajuana; the municipalities that have confirmed their attendance are Cabo Corrientes, Mascota, Mixtlan with their respective taverns such as El Divisadero, La Fortuna, El Tío Luis, El brujo, Hermano Harrison, Real Roque, La Jorobada, Los Tres Hombres, and Los Topetes, which during March 18 and 19, will be showing their products to those attending the event.

There will be tastings of raicilla, as well as the participation of a craft brewery, and food stands, as well as mariachi, singers, and musical groups, admission is free to the public.

Sources close to the event informed that on March 17 will be the gala with all the participating raicilleros and the presentation of a promotional video that will document the history of the producers.

The traditional and artisanal elaboration of the raicilla, are elements that make it belong to the cultural heritage and the institute in charge is committed to promote and protect this heritage.

For his part, the businessman Jorge Luis Carvajal Díaz, emphasizes that this is a very attractive event for the raicilleros where they will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and give a taste of their brands to promote them.

Foreigners are expected to attend, since it is a product that is very popular with North American and Canadian tourists who visit this state, so visitors will be able to learn about the process and distillation of this beverage.

It should be noted that the general declaration of protection of the denomination of origin raicilla, includes the regions of the state of producing the municipalities of Atengo, Mascota, Chiquilistlan, Huichitlan, Tecolotlán Tamaxtlsn, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán among others.