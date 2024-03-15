

The spring equinox, an astronomical phenomenon marking the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere, has been for centuries a cause of wonder and celebration in various cultures around the world. In Mexico, this date holds special significance due to the rich cultural heritage of the pre-Hispanic civilizations that inhabited these lands.

The spring equinox, which occurs around March 20th or 21st each year, marks the moment when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, located above the Equator line. During this day, the duration of day and night is approximately the same everywhere in the world, making it an event of balance and transition in the annual cycle.

In Mexico, the spring equinox is closely linked to the ancient Mesoamerican civilizations, particularly the Aztecs and the Mayans. These cultures had a deep understanding of astronomy and developed complex calendars to track the cycles of the Sun, the Moon, and the planets. The spring equinox held a special meaning in their calendars as it marked the beginning of important agricultural and ceremonial cycles.

Today, the spring equinox continues to be a cause for celebration in Mexico, both for its cultural significance and its astronomical importance. In different regions of the country, festivals and ceremonies are held to commemorate this event. From traditional dances to rituals of gratitude to nature, these celebrations reflect the diversity and cultural richness of Mexico.

The Vallartense Institute of Culture cordially invites you to the Spring Equinox Ceremony 2024.

Among the activities:

Purification Ritual

Songs in native language

Live Music

Dance

Date: March 19th | Time: 12:00 p.m.

Venue: Esplanade of the Vallartense Institute of Culture



