To Embrace Peace, To Celebrate Faith And To Spread Hope: A Christmas´ Invitation



The Christmas festivities and Vallarta share something in common: their warmth. As a multicultural Turist destinación and particularly due to its people who are friendly, agreeable and wich have a great sense of service. Considered a millennial tradition that brings together different cultures around the world, as well as the most important and symbolic celebration of Christianity.



Christmas, also called nativity. Its origin come from “birth”, takes place the next day after Christmas Eve dinner. In fact, in each country and region there are peculiar seals that express and exalt particular elements. These can be in the food, in the rituals, in the connection between families, social friendliness, environments and music as well. All which have been altered and somewhat overshadowed by the consumerism that now surrounds this holiday.



Nevertheless here and in the rest of Mexico, many of the traditions of the season remain deeply rooted and celebrated for the enjoyment of tourist and anyone who has chosen Puerto Vallarta to celebrate Christmas Day. The place where Nativity is comfortably lodge year after year.



The Christmas spirit generates illusion in children and hope in adults. In fact, its reach goes beyond the Christmas tree, the food or the gifts. It’s the possibility to feel closer to others and with yourself, it’s the time to use the superpower of forgiveness, solidarity and thankfulness. It’s an opportunity to clear the air and reconcile, to share and to have faith. It’s a time to give unwrappable gifts such as: hugs, a gaze, a touch, a smile. Open hearts to what you can feel and live.



Hence, we turn on lights as if they were stars, odors spread, and we create new memories as an individual, as a family, with our friends, and all that is positive drives you to incorporate the Xmas magic during your stay in the Bay and take it along generously in your heart day after day in the upcoming years.



Finally, let’s hope that the sound of bells rings whispers the message of eight especial elements: union, peace, love, hope, faith, joy, generosity and gratitude in every corner of the globe. Christmas cover all with charm.