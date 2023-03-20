Today Begins Spring In Mexico*.



Today, March 20, 2023, in Mexico, magical moments are experienced, especially because of the energy that manifests the arrival of Spring, which brings with it one of the most important traditional festivities, the Spring Equinox.



The Spring Equinox is a natural phenomenon where the night lasts exactly the same length as the day. That is to say that this day will take the same number of hours above the horizon as below it.



During this phenomenon you can see how day and night are balanced. It will start just at the moment when the Sun crosses the southern hemisphere to the north. In diverse astronomical investigations, they indicate that the movement of the Earth around the Sun begins with the arrival of spring, since when the Sun crosses the north of the equator the natural phenomenon begins and its name comes from the Latin "aequinoctium", whose meanings are "first greenery", "equal night" and "spring". At this stage of the year, day and night last exactly the same length.



For this 2023, the northern hemisphere of the planet, where Mexico is located, will receive the spring equinox today, Monday, March 20, at 3:24 p.m. (Central Mexico time). According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) the duration of spring will be 92 days, 17 hours and 33 minutes. Meanwhile, it will be until June 21, 2023, when this phenomenon will end and give way to the summer solstice at 08:57 hours, according to Time and Date.

Mexico, a place of magical traditions and mystic folklore, recognizes the Spring Equinox as one of the most important festivities. In Teotihuacan, specifically in the pyramids of the Sun and Quetzalcoatl, thousands of people dressed in white can be observed, who go to the place to charge themselves with positive energy for the beginning of the cycle.

In Puerto Vallarta, the custom is to walk along the boardwalk to the Cuale River, where the famous Vortex of shamanic energy is located. .