Tomatlan Celebrates Children In A Big Way.



Tomatlan is a beautiful and extensive municipality about an hour and a half from Puerto Vallarta Jalisco, it has mountains, beaches, forests, meadows and an extensive territory for the development of agriculture and livestock.



A town with about 10,000 inhabitants of which 0.48% are indigenous people living in community with the others.



Tomatlan is a town with 2,822 children, that is, 28.2 percent of the inhabitants are children.



That is why it is so important to have a big celebration since more than a quarter of the inhabitants belong to this magical age group.



The party was in charge of Adriana Maribel Barcena Cruz, President of the Municipal DIF of Tomatlán, Jalisco. Maribel, who with inexhaustible energy carried out the entire event without a trace of fatigue or weakness, pulled off the party without any major mishaps.



The theme of the Children's Day parade was carried out from the Town Square where first Maribel gave out outfits for all the children and then they advanced along the route with live percussions and a stilt walker that caught the attention of all the attendees. Then they all arrived at a place prepared with children's games, prizes, candy, popcorn, food, juices and free water for everyone.



At that place there was the presentation of two little clowns and then to play, and then to inaugurate the mechanical games that only on April 30 would be free for everyone.



With this mega event that had an influx of about 2,000 people, the Great Cultural Festival of Tomatlan 2023, which will end on May 11th, got off to a great start.



Today Mi Banda El Mexicano will perform for everyone and tomorrow the Cuisillos Band will perform.