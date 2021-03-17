Tourists Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Marina Vallarta

Saint Patrick's Day is a festivity of Christian origin celebrated annually on March 17th to commemorate the death of Saint Patrick of Ireland, patron saint of the Island of Ireland, located in the northwest of Continental Europe, and the holiday is also celebrated in the United States, Mexico, Argentina and Canada. The origin of the celebration honors the arrival of Christianity to Ireland and it is celebrated all over the world.

According to legend, Saint Patrick used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagans, hence the green color of the festivity, which is why this commemorative date allusive to Saint Patrick was celebrated in Ireland, where there is a large Catholic presence on the island. The foreign tourists who arrived this weekend gathered at the restaurants of the Marina such as Sticky fingers and Brandos, where we noticed that they wore green hats, necklaces, glasses, ties, wigs and costumes alluding to the commemoration of this Irish saint.

Following tradition, the Sticky Fingers restaurant owners Luis Rodriguez Avalos and his wife Andrea De anda Casillas prepared the customary dish for this date, corned beef and cabagge, beef and vegetable stew, and mixed up Irish carbomb cocktails, prepared with Irish whiskey, Baileys, and Guinness beer. The foreigners very much enjoyed attending the celebration in the Marina as they do year after year, and they were very happy to be here in Puerto Vallarta.