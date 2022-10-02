Ultra Trail Mont-Blanc



The event will gather more than 2,500 runners from all over the world, in addition to the international press, which will give this destination and the region an important promotion worldwide.



This ultra distance competition will be assisted by the authorities of the three levels that will provide the necessary support, including medical support, as well as security and protection of the competitors, their companions and families, during the long journey, which will be 174 kilometers, so the runners will be in the mountains day and night for two days.



The competition consists of 5 official distances of 100 miles, 100 kilometers, 50 kilometers, 20 kilometers and 10 kilometers with qualification for the World Mountain Championship in France. It also includes a children's race, with shorter distances in age categories.



This event will be the first of its kind to be held in Puerto Vallarta and will be held every year, as the routes pass through towns and villages, taking advantage of the international showcase to promote the local.



Miriam Gonzalez, General Director of Regional Tourism of the Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco (Secturjal), was present at the meeting convened by the Director of Tourism and Economic Development of the City Hall, Jose Ludvig Estrada Virgen, and Alejandro Ochoa. Authorities and institutions from the three levels of government also participated.



Competitors from Asia, Europe, Africa, USA and Latin America will attend the event, staying in hotels and visiting restaurants, which will represent an important economic benefit for this destination.