Villa Group Offers Special Children's Day Celebration.



Villa Group's Hotel Garza Blanca was willing to organize a celebration for children with disabilities. This celebration joins the many celebrations that we will witness in these days prior to Children's Day, next April 30.



Let's remember that it is through the UN that, in a meeting in Geneva, it was approved to reaffirm the universality of children's rights; this happened on November 20, 1959, which is why, in other countries, November 20 is celebrated as Children's Day. But it turns out that November 20th in Mexico is a date historically essential for the Nation, so there would be two very important celebrations for Mexico on the same day.



The solution was to keep the Children's Day celebration on the date it already had. Since May 8, 1916 in Tantoyuca, Veracruz, the celebration of Children's Day had been defined, but the President of the Mexican Republic in 1924, General Alvaro Obregón changed the date to April 30.



Then, by the 1959 UN meeting, Mexico was already celebrating both, the Mexican Revolution Day, on November 20; and Children's Day, on April 30.



Children's Day is special because of the deep love that Mexicans have for children, especially for children with disabilities who live in a very different world, often discriminated and marginalized but with a big heart that brings them closer to the magic of life, kindness and peace.