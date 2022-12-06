Zapopan's Mujer Agave Fest, December 9 to 11



Since the complexity of the production links in the agave-distilled beverage chain and the fierce market competition require brilliant minds and female intuition to develop creative and effective strategies within each company.



For the first time in the beautiful city of Zapopan, the Women Entrepreneurs of Agave and Mezcal of Jalisco convened the various representatives of the state chapters and organized a series of tastings, trade shows and cultural social events that frame the socialization activities of Mujer Agave Fest.



Consumers, strategic allies, business partners, producers, students, academics and society in general will participate in three days of meetings for the exchange and recognition of the capabilities and achievements of professional women in Mexico's agave distilled beverage industry. Conferences, entertaining talks and workshops are the tools through which successful industry professionals will share technological innovations, secrets to achieve business goals, positioning strategies and successful participation in international markets.



The mission of Mujer Agave Fest, which will be held at Plaza Las Americas in Zapopan, Jalisco, on December 9, 10 and 11, will present a variety of activities related to the culture of agaves and the production of Mezcal, Raicilla, Sotol, Tequila and Bacanora, is to promote and encourage the consumption of distilled agave beverages from Mexico, produced in different regions.



The first Mujer Agave Fest will be inaugurated on Friday, December 9, starting at 11 a.m., in a protocol ceremony attended by municipal and state authorities, as well as special guests and the presidents of the state chapters of Mujeres del Mezcal and Maguey de México A.C. (Women of Mezcal and Maguey de México A.C.).

Plaza Las Americas in Zapopan will be the space for a wide commercial exhibition of distilled agave beverages and different handcrafted products such as jewelry and artistic objects, clothing and accessories, among others, that will accompany the programmed activities. Visitors to Mujer Agave Fest will enjoy the expertise of Traditional Cooks in a sample of delicious dishes from Jalisco's gastronomy, specially prepared to accompany drinks made with Tequila and enjoy live music shows, art exhibitions, fashion shows and the live distillation process, during the three days of the festival.



At noon on December 9, the Panel Artisanal Distilled Beverages of Mexico: Importance and Development Perspectives for the State will be presented, with representatives of each of the distilled agave beverages of Mexico sharing their vision and perspectives of the industry, moderated by Luz María Saavedra, producer and entrepreneur of Mezcal Nanakutzi. Next, Ana María Romero, director of Creativa Sensorial, will present the conference: The importance of agaves in our culture, their pre-Hispanic origin and the fundamental participation of women throughout time in the creation of distillates.



In the afternoon, Paulina Patlán, Director of Agave Project, will present the lecture: Legal Aspects for Agave Distillates, Tequila and Mezcal. Denomination of Origin, trademark registrations and linkage contracts. The importance of regulation to reach international markets. At the end of the conference, Dr. Jeiry Toribio, national researcher at the Autonomous University of Guerrero, will give a workshop on Biotechnology at the Service of the Agave Mezcal Production Chain.



At the end of the conferences there will be a series of tastings with a variety of mezcals from Zacatecas (Caballo Viejo) and Guerrero (Kuaa Nani), and Bacanoras from Casa Tetakawi. The Mixology Workshop, led by Ale Di'Orio, Mexico's expert representative in the Tahona Society 2021 competition, will showcase some of her work with spirits from Guanajuato, Oaxaca and Jalisco.



On Saturday 10, the Mujer Agave Fest will begin with the conference From Production to Business, given by Diana Landin, President of the Guanajuato Chapter of Women of Mezcal and Maguey of Mexico and manager of successful training projects for producers of distilled agave beverages in Mexico and the United States. Next, Adriana Torres de la Huerta, businesswoman of Casa Tetakawi and coordinator of the Technical Group of Women of Mezcal and Maguey of Mexico, will give a lecture on Women and their participation in Mexico's artisanal distillates.



In the afternoon, after lunch and the presentation of the pictorial art exhibition by Isela Castillo Rouse, the Women of Mezcal and Maguey of Mexico lecture series will continue: Women in agave as a factor of economic development in the State of Nayarit, given by Lic. Magdalena Aguilar, President of the Nayarit Chapter; Women and the future of the industry, given by the presidents of the state chapters: Livier Reynoso from Jalisco, Magdalena Aguilar from Nayarit, Bety Valenzo from Guerrero, Edna Viveros from Puebla; as guest speaker Mr. Mario Avalos Gonzalez President of CANIRAC and as moderator Ms. Adriana Torres de la Huerta.



Alejandra Diorio, expert mixologist, will lead tastings with different Tequilas from Jalisco and Mezcals from Michoacán and Guanajuato, as well as a second mixology workshop for visitors to the Mujer Agave Fest. Fashion will also be present with two fashion shows, Terracota by Maria del Carmen de la Mora, and Alan Alonso Mexico, New Collection, by Alan Alonso and Manny Valencia, enlivened by the folkloric ballet of Jalisco.



On Sunday 11, from noon, the workshops Key Points of Fermentation in distillates, by Dr. Lorena Lara Fernández; and Waste Treatment of distillates, by Dr. Juan Frías; in addition to the conference Characterization of sugars in agaves, by Dr. Rosa María Camacho Ruiz: Dr. Rosa María Camacho Ruiz, Senior Researcher at the Center for Research and Assistance in Technology and Design of the State of Jalisco (CIATEJ).



In the afternoon, the panel on Sustainability and Sustainability in Agave Distillates will be presented by Yolanda Ruiz, Dr. Jeiry Toribio and Dr. Rosa Maria Camacho, representative of the UN. Next, the conference Women of Mezcal, Tradition, Resistance and Struggle for the Preservation of Ancestral Flavors in the Agave Distillates of Mexico, given by Mrs. Yolanda Ruiz, National President of the Women of Agave and Mezcal of Mexico.



During the three days of the first Mujer Agave Fest in Zapopan, attendees and participants will enjoy drinks prepared with freshly distilled tequilas from the exhibition of the distillation process led by expert tequila masters. Visitors will be able to taste exquisite dishes of regional gastronomy prepared by traditional cooks and enjoy different entertaining activities such as art exhibitions, Wixaritari and bonsai, as well as products from the porcelain, pottery and striated glass workshops, live music and lots of fun for people over 18 years of age.

Mujer Agave Fest. December 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

Plaza Las Américas, Calle Eva Briseño sn, (CP 45100)

Zapopan, Jalisco