Jalisco Seeks To Attract New Investments



As part of the actions to reinforce the strategy to attract new investments, the Secretariat of Economic Development of Jalisco (SEDECO), joined the tour led by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, which aims to strengthen the internationalization agenda of the municipalities and that starts activities this February 27 in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to participating in the activities of the Foreign Ministry’s Convoy, through SEDECO’s General Directorate of Business Development and Investment Attraction, a parallel and simultaneous agenda was planned to seek areas of opportunity for Jalisco with international entities based in the cities on the tour.



“In Jalisco we know the importance of attracting investment to generate employment and economic development, that is why starting this Monday, we will be in a convoy visiting Silicon Valley. This convoy was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so, in this way, together with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a delegation from Jalisco will be participating in various meetings to attract investment and learn about new trends for the digitization of micro, small and medium enterprises, with this we will be able to generate partnerships that allow companies to have more technology and on the other hand continue putting the name of Jalisco in the minds of major economic players worldwide,” explained Roberto Arechederra Pacheco, Secretary of Economic Development.



The Convoy’s general activities include a meeting with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; a conference on Smart Cities and subnational diplomacy; a dialogue with leaders of the Mexico Initiative; and networking with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.



On the other hand, in parallel to the agenda of the SER, the head of SEDECO, Roberto Arechederra Pacheco and the delegation formed by the private initiative of Jalisco, will meet with the companies Brillio, Synopsys, Tech Mahindra, INTEL, in order to seek new investments in the technology sector.



They will also seek to strengthen the digitalization capabilities of SMEs and the use of digital marketing tools for small and medium-sized Mexican companies.



In addition, visits to Venture Capital, Paypal, Microsoft, Docunsign and a meeting with the Mexican Consulate in San Jose are also planned.