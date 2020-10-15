YPOPV Presents Junior Entrepreneur’s Mentorship Program

Young Professionals Organization Puerto Vallarta is a group that began in 2011 as a small community of foreigners and Mexicans that had recently arrived in PV and were starting businesses.

The group was formed to allow small business owners to network, meet new people, share ideas, and support each other’s businesses. Since 2011, they have grown to over 3500 members on their Facebook page, and have an active on-line community. Through YPO new businesses have been created, many new friendships, and even some new families.

When YPO heard about the Young Entrepreneurs Corner at Magic Market, they thought it would be a great opportunity to support these young business people through a Junior Entrepreneur’s Mentorship Program. Their intention is to match up some of the skills and knowledge of their members to help these kids learn more about how to run a successful business, and to give them the tools they need to help build and market their business. YPO truly believes in the power of small business and wishes to help create the next generation of financial independence within our community through entrepreneurship. And they look forward to it being fun and a win-win for all.

You can find the Young Entrepreneurs Corner at the Friday night Magic Market and Festival. This week they will be hosting Lollypop handmade bracelets and Rainbow Art paintings and jewelry. If you or someone you know is a young entrepreneur and would like to be a part of Magic Market, simply contact them on their Facebook page, and they will be happy to make space to include you.

Also this week at Magic Market you can laugh with Mimo Ray, watch Vallarta Azteca’s performance from the national contest Festiva, and enjoy the music of Powerbeat Afrofusion. Have some fun making your own piñata with Skay Miauh Pinatas. And it’s egg-laying season for the sea turtles. You can help save baby turtles by playing the cornhole game for the charity organization Campamento Tortuguera Boca de Tomates, or you can purchase one of their products or just give a donation. Every peso helps!!

Make Magic Market and Festival your Friday night plan, the fun starts at 5:00. Parking and Admission are free, just come down to Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal. Come hungry, as there will be lots of delicious foods, and remember to support your local artists and craftpeople. See you there!!